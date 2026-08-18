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Hackney Council offers space to homeless Charedi girls school

Beis Yaakov Primary had been urgently looking for premises for the new school term

August 18, 2026 16:54
oldhill.jpeg
Beis Yaakov's new home on the site of the former Oldhill Community School in Stamford Hill

By

JC Reporter

1 min read
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Hackney Council has come to the rescue of a homeless Charedi school by offering premises to enable it to open for the new school year.

Beis Yaakov, an independent girls’ primary, which had been forced to vacate its previous building in July, had turned to the council after being unable to find an alternative.

Now it has been given temporary use of part of a former school building which was closed last year.

Councillor Soraya Adeiare, cabinet member for children, young people and early intervention in the recently elected Green administration, said the building of Oldhill Community School would now provide “a temporary home” for Beis Yaakov.

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Topics:

Charedi schools

Hackney

Green Party

Chinuch UK

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