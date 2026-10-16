Clore Tikva announces new head

Clore Tikva, the pluralist primary in Redbridge, has confirmed interim head Leigh Wertheim permanently in the role.

Mrs Wertheim, who was previously deputy head, took the reins at the beginning of term.

"Having been part of Clore Tikva School for 25 years, I am incredibly proud to now take on the role of headteacher on a permanent basis,” she said.

“This school and its community mean a great deal to me, and I look forward to continuing to work alongside our dedicated staff, pupils and families.