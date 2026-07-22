World Jewish Relief predicts humanitarian needs from Venezuela earthquake ‘will last for months’

World Jewish Relief (WJR) has warned that the two earthquakes that struck Venezuela on June 24 will require more humanitarian aid than anticipated, warning the needs will last for months.
Speaking to the charity’s supporters on a webinar from Venezuela, James Silverman, head of WJR’s humanitarian programmes, described the significant and widespread destruction in Caracas and beyond, with tens of thousands of people still living in damaged communities, with little international assistance provided.
"The red zone is the epicentre and a particularly intense area of impact. But there are also many tens of thousands of people living just on the edge of that area that were also very severely affected. That is a gap where World Jewish Relief and our partners have added demonstrable value.”
Silverman recounted how he saw people “digging through rubble with their bare hands, looking for their family. It is deeply sad to see.”
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