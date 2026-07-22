World Jewish Relief predicts humanitarian needs from Venezuela earthquake ‘will last for months’

He also described the deep cracks and structural damage of a vast number of buildings and homes.

The charity says its focus has deliberately been on communities on the edge of the epicentre, where humanitarian needs are urgent.

"The red zone is the epicentre and a particularly intense area of impact. But there are also many tens of thousands of people living just on the edge of that area that were also very severely affected. That is a gap where World Jewish Relief and our partners have added demonstrable value,” said Silverman.

Stacey Swimer, director of international programmes and partnerships, said: “We are doing all that we can with the money that we raise to have an impact and to reach those areas, that others are not reaching. The scale of need is enormous, and we are so grateful for all of the support, and the more that we can raise, the more that we can do.”

Silverman said: "World Jewish Relief and our supporters can make an amazing difference in the lives of the earthquake-affected people.”

The charity has been working with local partners to help aid Venezuelan communities, including the Hebraica Jewish Community Centre in Caracas and CADENA, an international organisation providing humanitarian aid. They have been providing immediate emergency assistance including hygiene kits and shelter, alongside psychosocial support for children and family members who have been affected.

A key aspect of the work being done in Venezuela has been to rebuild water infrastructure, with waterborne diseases like cholera spreading rapidly without the implementation of water filters for communities.

WJR and its partners will also be expanding its response to support longer-term recovery, including repairing damaged homes within the Jewish community and helping families return safely to their homes.

World Jewish Relief has launched a £500,000 emergency appeal to fund its response. The charity says needs are expected to remain high for many months as families move from the emergency needs for care and into the process of recovering and finding long-term solutions.

In the meantime, the Israeli military’s deployment to Venezuela has become the longest humanitarian assistance mission ever conducted by the Home Front Command.

Some 32 Israeli experts remain on the ground in La Guaira, near Caracas, according to the IDF, assisting Venezuelan authorities in shifting from emergency response to long-term rehabilitation.

To donate to the WJR Venezuela Earthquake Appeal, click here or go to: worldjewishrelief.org/venezuela-earthquake/