‘We’re at risk of talking ourselves out of Britain’ warns outgoing UJS president

The outgoing Union of Jewish Students president has said the Jewish community is “in danger of talking ourselves out of a country”.
Speaking at the UJS State of the Union handover breakfast, Danker was responding to those who argue the Jewish community doesn’t have a future in Britain, following a surge in antisemitism since October 7.
He told fellow student and communal leaders: “On this idea that Jews don’t have a future in Britain, I want to be really blunt. I think we are at risk of talking ourselves out of a country, and we cannot do that.
“We do have a future in Britain, and the reason I am so sure of that is [because of] the thousands of Jewish leaders that I work with every day, young people who are proud of their Jewish identity, who are defiant against the things that they face.”
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