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Was Booba at Cable Street? We want her photograph

This year marks the 90th anniversary of the famous fight against fascism and antisemitism

August 19, 2026 13:35
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People hold placards as they walk along Cable Street while taking part in a march commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Cable Street on October 9, 2016. (Photo: Getty Images)

By

Ben Conway

1 min read
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Campaigners are calling upon members of the UK Jewish community to unearth photos and biographical information about the Jews who participated in the Battle of Cable Street in 1936.

They say they are worried that the Jewish community and the fight against antisemitism, which were pivotal to the events of the day and the surrounding context, are being left behind by contemporary narratives.

The Battle of Cable Street took place on October 4, 1936, when thousands of anti-fascist protesters blocked a march by the British Union of Fascists through a largely Jewish area.

The protesters, among them many Jews, clashed with police, who had been deployed to clear the route for the fascists. The confrontation eventually forced leader Oswald Mosley and his supporters to turn back.

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Topics:

Cable Street

Trade Unions

Unite the Union

Archive

Photography

Fascism

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