Was Booba at Cable Street? We want her photograph

Campaigners are calling upon members of the UK Jewish community to unearth photos and biographical information about the Jews who participated in the Battle of Cable Street in 1936.
They say they are worried that the Jewish community and the fight against antisemitism, which were pivotal to the events of the day and the surrounding context, are being left behind by contemporary narratives.
The Battle of Cable Street took place on October 4, 1936, when thousands of anti-fascist protesters blocked a march by the British Union of Fascists through a largely Jewish area.
The protesters, among them many Jews, clashed with police, who had been deployed to clear the route for the fascists. The confrontation eventually forced leader Oswald Mosley and his supporters to turn back.
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