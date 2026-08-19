Was Booba at Cable Street? We want her photograph

It became a landmark moment in British anti-fascist history and is particularly significant in the history of British Jewry, symbolising resistance to the antisemitism and fascism of the 1930s.

Organiser of the campaign Eve Kay said that as we approached the 90th anniversary of the battle, “we need to put the brave Jews of 1936 back at the centre of Cable Street”.

Her comments come after the JC reported that a march organised by Unite the Union, one of Britain’s largest trade unions, initially failed to mention the participation of Jews in the Battle of Cable Street on their webpage about the event, prompting widespread outrage including among descendants of Jews who were on the front line 90 years ago.

The event was also originally scheduled to take place on Shabbat, Saturday October 3. Unite subsequently claimed it erroneously omitted any mention of Jews and updated their page. It also amended the date of the march, to Sunday October 4, the anniversary of the actual event.

Kay continued: “In 1936, the fight was against right-wing fascism… today the threat is different. It comes predominantly from the left. Fighting antisemitism today is about calling out and refusing to accept that hatred.

The campaigners said that any photos sent to them to will be used across a range of events being held to commemorate the 90th anniversary of the Battle of Cable Street later this year.

Meanwhile, the Board of Deputies is also hosting a range of events to mark the anniversary during the first two weeks of October.

Anyone with photos of relatives who lived or fought in Cable Street or who is interested in working with the campaigners should email cablestjew90@gmail.com