‘Sometimes, people need to be invited to show solidarity’

I am, by nature, an optimist – my glass is not just full, but usually overflowing. I look for possibility and opportunity instead of obstacles and challenges. It is a quality that has shaped my leadership of Jewish Women’s Aid (JWA).
But since 7 October 2023, and the rise in antisemitism, that optimism has been tested. Like many British Jews, I have watched the rise in antisemitism with growing alarm. The attacks on Jewish communities, synagogues and communal spaces have created a level of fear that many of us never imagined we would experience in this country.
I am a deeply proud of our vibrant community and its contribution to British life. Yet it has been a dark time for our community.
My own synagogue, Finchley Reform Synagogue, was the target of an attempted arson attack. Like many Jewish parents, I have found myself having conversations with my teenage children about their safety and about how openly Jewish they want to be in public.
As CEO of JWA, I have also seen the impact on the women and children we support – women already living with the trauma of domestic abuse and sexual violence, who now find that sense of fear extending beyond their homes and into public life. I have seen it in my colleagues too. Conversations about security have become routine.
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