Orthodox rabbis cast ethical spotlight on Israel at London conference

Israel’s moral challenges were the focus of a one-day conference in London on Sunday that explored questions of war, power and democracy through a halachic and Jewish ethical lens.
Around 200 people came to Ner Israel Synagogue in Hendon to discuss some of the trends that troubled them with speakers that featured a number of leading Orthodox voices from Israel.
The event, entitled Israel and Her Journey: Balancing Religion, Nationalism, Halachah and Ethics, was conducted under Chatham House rules, although an official statement afterwards summarised the presentations of some of the guests.
Rav Mosheh Lichtenstein, rosh yeshivah of Yeshivat Har Etzion – an institution popular with British students – urged Jews outside Israel not to remain distant spectators or romanticise the country from afar.
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