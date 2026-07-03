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Israel under an ethical spotlight

We meet Rav Mosheh Lichtenstein, the keynote speaker at an Orthodox conference in London next weekend

July 3, 2026 11:41
Mosheh Lichtenstein d8d02d3f-c072-49ea-b049-97f72b2e7083.png
A question of ethics: Rav Mosheh Lichtenstein (left) with Rabbi Michael Pollak and Dayan Eliezer Zobin at Ner Israel last month

By

Simon Rocker

4 min read

It is unusual to see an event jointly sponsored by several United Synagogue communities and the New Israel Fund – which has more commonly partnered with the Progressive movement and Masorti. But that will be so for a conference happening in London on Sunday week.

“Israel and Her Journey” will bring together a cast of Orthodox experts to look at tensions over democracy, Charedi society and ethical dilemmas relating to war and the exercise of power. The line-up includes the veteran senior mashgiach (spiritual counsellor) of New York’s Yeshiva University, Rabbi Yosef Blau, who caused something of a stir last year when he authored a letter endorsed by a number of modern Orthodox rabbis calling for “moral clarity” on Gaza. Instigated by Hendon Synagogue member Dr Sheldon Stone, the event will be introduced by the rabbi of Ner Israel Synagogue, Dayan Eliezer Zobin.

It comes at a time when even Israel’s staunchest ally is casting doubt on its conduct. American president Donald Trump seemed to suggest its tactics in Lebanon were over the top when he remarked, “You don’t have to knock down an apartment house every time you’re looking for somebody”. Vice-president J D Vance fired off a rebuke: “You can’t just kill your way out of solving every single national security problem.”

The conference’s keynote speaker, Rav Mosheh Lichtenstein, is returning to London just a month after his last visit when he spoke at Ner Israel as guest of the Jewish Ethics Project. As son of the late Rav Aharon Lichtenstein, one of the most respected Torah scholars of his generation, and grandson of Rav Joseph Soloveitchik, he has an illustrious rabbinic lineage.

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Topics:

Israel

ethics

War

Jewish values

Orthodox Judaism

Ner Israel

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