One third of Irish Jews have Israeli heritage, new research finds

“After decades of decline, immigration has brought new life to the community, with Israelis playing a particularly significant role – yet low fertility means that its demographic future will continue to depend heavily on migration,” he continued.

“The Irish case also illustrates a broader historical pattern: Jewish communities can undergo profound changes in size and composition, even when their overall numbers appear relatively stable.”

Dr Daniel Staetsky (credit: JPR) [Missing Credit]

JPR estimated that between 2,500 and 2,700 Jews live in Ireland today, making up just 0.05 per cent of the country as a whole. Recent census figures showed populations of 2,484 in 2022, a marginal fall from 2,557 in 2016.

Before that, Irish Jewry reached its lowest point in 1991, with a community of just 1,581 – a mighty fall from its peak of approximately 3,900 in 1946.

Its rejuvenation in recent decades is largely owed to the Israeli-born population, with around a quarter of Irish Jews born in Israel. That figure rises to one third when their children are included.

This marks a huge increase in recent years, with the the Israeli-born community nearly doubling since 2011.

Ireland has the fourth-highest proportion of Israeli-born Jews among European Jewish communities, after Norway, Finland, and Bulgaria.

The research also found that Irish Jews are predominantly secular as only around 24 per cent are formally affiliated with a Jewish religious community.

“The underlying data in this study are not simply designed to tell a story,” said Dr Jonathan Boyd, JPR’s executive director. “As populations change, so do their cultural characteristics, communal needs and priorities. Understanding these developments is essential for community leaders and policymakers seeking to support Jewish life and plan effectively for the future.”

Dr Jonathan Boyd (credit: JPR) [Missing Credit]

“This report is part of JPR’s ongoing work to provide the reliable demographic evidence needed to inform those decisions.”

The report, titled: “Jews in Ireland: A century in review – From growth to decline to growth again?”, follows similar research by JPR on Jewish communities in Europe, including in the Netherlands, Belgium, and Austria.