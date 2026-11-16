One third of Irish Jews have Israeli heritage, new research finds

Immigration from Israel is helping to keep Ireland’s tiny Jewish population at stable numbers, according to new data from the Institute for Jewish Policy Research (JPR).
The report found that 67 per cent of Ireland’s Jews were born abroad, compared with just 20 per cent of the country’s entire population.
That figure mitigates the low fertility rate among Irish Jews, which lies at just over one child per woman on average.
“Ireland’s Jewish population offers an important example of how migration is shaping Jewish communities across Europe,” said Dr Daniel Staetsky, director of JPR’s European Jewish demography unit.
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