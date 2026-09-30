Oi Va Voi prepares to kick off Cable Street 90

A performance on October 1 by acclaimed London band Oi Va Voi will kick off 11 days of music, film, theatre, talks and heritage events to mark the 90th anniversary of the Battle of Cable Street.
The band, which mixes klezmer with contemporary styles will take to the stage as part of Cable Street 90, a programme organised by the Board of Deputies of British Jews to explore the history and continuing significance of the 1936 confrontation with fascists in London’s East End.
The concert will feature Berlin-based singer and rapper Shaked Miller and up-and-coming artist Benji Miller as the support acts.
The group said: “We are excited to be playing in the heart of Hackney for such an important occasion. Cable Street 90 is a moment that deserves to be celebrated, and we can't think of a better way to do that than with live music, community and a night to remember.”
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