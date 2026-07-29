New feature on kosher-checking app allows users to scan supermarket products

Supermarket shopping while on holiday just got a lot easier thanks to the new feature on the Is It Kosher? app, a product of the Kosher London Beth Din (KLBD).

The app – a search engine for food items in the UK which outputs a ‘YES’ or ‘NO’ verdict to the question of the item’s kashrut status – now allows users to simply take a photo of the item with their smartphone camera, rather than typing out its name.

Such a feature leverages AI technology, and it functions like similar food-identifying apps, like MyFitnessPal, which allows users to scan their meals and returns its calorific content.

The feature should be particularly useful in the summer months when shoppers are travelling or spending time away from home comforts.