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Man shouted ‘kill Zionist Jews’ at Orthodox woman in Waitrose queue

Police are investigating after a Jewish shopper in Harrow was allegedly subjected to antisemitic abuse

June 25, 2026 17:16
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The Harrow Waitrose where the alleged incident took place (Image: Google Street)

By

Ian Leonard

2 min read

Police are investigating after a Jewish shopper was allegedly subjected to antisemitic abuse at a Waitrose in London.

It is also claimed supermarket staff refused requests for police to be contacted when the incident was called to their attention.

An Orthodox Jewish woman was is the queue for the checkout at a Waitrose store, in Harrow, London, on Monday when a fellow shopper became “fed-up” of waiting and began verbally abusing her, it was claimed.

One witness said: “This man loudly claimed that the problems in the UK are not immigration or the Government but the ‘f****** Jews.’

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Topics:

Police

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