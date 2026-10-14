JW3 to stage first major theatre commission in nearly a decade

JW3 has announced its first major theatre commission in nearly a decade – Allan Leas’ play Trudy Zeller Lives Here.

It explores the legacy of the Second World War through two main characters: Trudy, a Jewish psychoanalyst who has spent her life distancing herself from her childhood in Nazi Germany; and Hilde, a retired concert pianist who survived the bombing of Cologne.

The pair strike up an unlikely friendship which prompts them to confront and reveal the secret of their pasts to their adult children.

It is set in post-Brexit Britain and combines serious and thought-provoking themes with moments of comedic relief.