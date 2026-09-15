JW3 to get taste of Middle East as chef pops up for Succot

“All my team from both restaurants are coming, and we are very excited to show you all our food in a kosher way,” Tibi announced on Instagram.

Marcus told the JC: “Eran was the obvious choice for our Succot pop-up. It’s full circle for JW3 and for Eran, after helping build Zest when JW3 opened. Having grown his restaurants Bala Baya and Kapara, this is a perfect moment for Eran to come back to JW3 and share his food with the community.”

The kosher menu will draw on the Middle Eastern flavours associated with Tibi’s restaurants, with dishes designed for sharing. The pop-up will include Bala Baya favourites such as aubergine mess, hummus and oxtail, and Tunisian tartare, alongside specials created for the JW3 event.

“We are hoping everyone will come to the pop-up – JW3 regulars who might not have been able to experience Eran’s unique style of Middle Eastern food, Eran’s following who haven’t had the chance to experience JW3’s unique style of community life, and everyone in between,” Marcus said.

He also hinted at another addition to the menu: “Because it wouldn’t be a pop-up without a little surprise, we might just have a very special plate making an appearance on the menu,” Marcus told the JC.

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To book for Eran Tibi x JW3 pop-up,

go to: sevn.ly/xdwzK20J or click here