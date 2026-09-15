JW3 to get taste of Middle East as chef pops up for Succot

Celebrated chef Eran Tibi is returning to JW3 to run a four-day pop-up restaurant during Succot.
Open from Monday September 28 to Thursday October 1 in a giant succah on the piazza of the cultural hub, the pop-up will bring Tibi’s Middle Eastern flavours to JW3, combining dining and community during the festival.
Marketing director Oliver Marcus from JW3 told the JC: “Succot, like lots of the Jewish festivals, is about coming together with friends and family to share a meal and have a meaningful experience. Something that is needed now more than ever.”
Before opening his restaurants Bala Baya and Kapara in London, Tibi was involved in JW3 from its early days, helping to build and run Zest, the centre’s former restaurant.
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