JFS considered cancelling after-school revision as pupils faced antisemitism on way home

Jewish Free School (JFS) considered cancelling all after-school revision sessions for its Year 11 students because pupils were so frequently being targeted on their journey home, the school’s headteacher Dr David Moody has said.
Appearing recently on WIZO UK’s podcast, Impacting Your Future, with journalist Rosa Doherty and Nicola Miller, WIZO UK’s chief operating officer, Moody said antisemitic incidents affecting JFS pupils increased markedly in the months following October 7 and they “regularly” reported incidents on their way home, leading him to question whether it was safe for students to remain at school after hours.
“There was one point where I was thinking of pulling the Year 11 intervention which went on after school, because regularly something would happen on the way home,” Moody said. Pupils, he claimed, were reporting incidents “a couple of times a week”.
The headteacher of the UK’s largest Jewish secondary school praised the police response to incidents involving JFS pupils, recalling one occasion when officers waited at Kingsbury station to arrest a man accused of verbally abusing a pupil the previous week. He also praised neighbouring schools for taking firm action when their pupils were involved in antisemitic incidents.
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