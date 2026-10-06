Jewish triathlon star races to gold in Spain

Jewish triathlon sensation Nina Morris-Evans has gone a step further than her European Middle Distance Championships victory in July by triumphing in the World Triathlon Age-Group Championships last month.
Not only did she take gold in the 25-29 age category in the Spanish city of Pontevedra, but she was the fastest woman overall, in any age category.
“It felt amazing, like unbelievable to win,” Morris-Evans said. “It was so surprising to me. I wasn't just trying to manage expectations when I said: ‘I'm not expecting to podium’ [in her previous JC interview] – it was genuinely how I felt that with that competitive field.”
“I did not expect to do better than come halfway up the pack and just be proud to be there.”
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