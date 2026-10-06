Jewish triathlon star races to gold in Spain

Morris-Evans during the run (photo: courtesy) [Missing Credit]

Her combined time of 2:10:52 was more than three-and-a-half minutes faster than her closest rival in the age category, Belgian competitor Aileen Pannecoucke.

The time is even more impressive when split into the three components. She completed the 1.5km swim in a time of 22:22, followed by 40km on the bike in 1:07:06.

And she rounded it off with an astonishing 34:45 time in the 10km run – a personal best, and two-and-a-half minutes faster than the time for anyone else in the category.

“The swim was lovely, [then I] made up a bit of ground over the bike ride, and then the run was really the highlight,” she said.

“Maybe the next question is how quickly could I run a 10km if I hadn't just done the swim and the cycle?”

The 28-year-old shared that the race was her first experience of being “treated like an elite athlete” as she was “whisked away” to be drugs tested immediately after the race.

“You need to produce quite a lot of urine… It’s quite an intense experience,” she laughed.

She was supported by her husband, fellow Board deputy Louis Trup, and her parents and two uncles.

“I had been quite nervous about them coming prior to the race because I was worried that it wouldn't be such a nice experience for them if I didn't do well,” she said.

“It felt unbelievable to have them there at the podium knowing that I'd done myself proud.”

Nina Morris-Evans with her family after the race (Photo: courtesy) [Missing Credit]

So what next for Morris-Evans? She revealed to the JC that before the race, she was preparing to potentially make it her last.

“I was kind of thinking this would be a nice note to end the journey on, but obviously the times were quite quick here,” she said.

“So there’s a bit more of a question now about whether I should try to get a professional license and make money out of it and go elite.”