Jami supporting Jewish secondary schools with implementing suicide prevention lessons

Jami will be holding webinars which will help teachers formulate age-appropriate lesson plans and learn how to hold space for young people where they can have supportive conversations with staff and peers.

Schools will also be able to follow up with one-to-one meetings with Jami about anything that they want to discuss further.

Thus far, JCoSS and King Solomon High School have taken up the offer, with more schools expected to follow suit.

“Suicide prevention is everyone's responsibility, and schools have a vital role to play in helping young people understand mental health, recognise when they or someone else may need support, and know where to turn for help,” said Philippa Carr, Jami’s senior mental health education and suicide prevention manager.

“These conversations can feel challenging, but when delivered appropriately, they can help reduce stigma and encourage early intervention. We are proud to support Jewish schools in delivering this education in a way that reflects the unique cultural and faith considerations of our community, while ensuring young people receive the knowledge, understanding and support they need.”

In May the JC reported how Jami was piloting a suicide prevention programme in synagogues,acknowledging the stigma within the Jewish community when it comes to seeking help for suicidal thoughts.

“For some people, it feels shameful to have thoughts of ending one’s own life, and this can be complicated by one’s faith and how someone is brought up,” Carr said at the time.

Jami, which is the branch of Jewish Care which provides mental health support, has also coordinated the Emergency Response Initiative Consortium (ERIC) since 2019. It supports Jewish schools following a student suicide or other sudden death, through guidance, consultation, and an in-person first responder service.

The consortium includes several community organisations, including Norwood, CST, JBCS, Grief Encounter, and PaJeS. It provides schools with a guide that includes communication methods, support networks, mental health training and suicide prevention procedures.

If you need help or are supporting someone else, visit jamiuk.org/get-support or call 020 8458 2223

For 24/7 free, anonymous support, call Samaritans on 116 123

Text Jami to 85258

In an emergency, call 999