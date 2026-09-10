Jami supporting Jewish secondary schools with implementing suicide prevention lessons

Jewish secondary schools in London, Essex, and Hertfordshire have been offered support from Jami to implement suicide prevention units within the school curriculum.
Updated government guidance on relationships and sex education (RSE) and health education in schools was published in July 2025 but only came into effect at the start of this month.
It states that curricula should include “recognising and talking about emotions, looking after one’s own and others’ wellbeing, […] and judging whether feelings or behaviour require support”.
It also encourages schools to discuss “isolation, loneliness, and bullying, and how to cope when things go wrong in life” and asserts that “it is also important to ensure pupils understand how to seek help from a trusted adult”.
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