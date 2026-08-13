Film honouring Holocaust rescuers wins Best Short award at major US festival

A documentary following a journey across Europe to meet some of the last surviving people who rescued Jews during the Holocaust has won Best Documentary Short at a film festival in California.

The Righteous Road Trip, which is co-produced by Jewish News and directed by Oscar and Emmy-winning filmmaker Vanessa Roth, received the award at the Burbank International Film Festival, which ran from August 2 to 8.

The 40-minute film follows British-Israeli humanitarian Jonny Daniels and his dog, Tyson, as they travel nearly 2,000 miles through Poland, Slovakia and Hungary in a van packed with Christmas trees and gifts to give to some of the last surviving Righteous Among the Nations – non-Jews recognised by Yad Vashem for risking their lives to save Jews during the Holocaust.

Fewer than 65 of those honoured are believed to still be alive, with many now in their nineties or over 100.