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Film honouring Holocaust rescuers wins Best Short award at major US festival

The Righteous Road Trip was made in association with Jewish News and was directed by Emmy-winner Vanessa Roth

August 13, 2026 14:17
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Still from the film The Righteous Road Trip (Credit: The Righteous Road Trip/Big Year Productions)

By

Daniel Ben-David

1 min read
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A documentary following a journey across Europe to meet some of the last surviving people who rescued Jews during the Holocaust has won Best Documentary Short at a film festival in California.

The Righteous Road Trip, which is co-produced by Jewish News and directed by Oscar and Emmy-winning filmmaker Vanessa Roth, received the award at the Burbank International Film Festival, which ran from August 2 to 8.

The 40-minute film follows British-Israeli humanitarian Jonny Daniels and his dog, Tyson, as they travel nearly 2,000 miles through Poland, Slovakia and Hungary in a van packed with Christmas trees and gifts to give to some of the last surviving Righteous Among the Nations – non-Jews recognised by Yad Vashem for risking their lives to save Jews during the Holocaust.

Fewer than 65 of those honoured are believed to still be alive, with many now in their nineties or over 100.

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Topics:

Righteous Among the Nations

Holocaust

Film

California

Holocaust film

Jewish films

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