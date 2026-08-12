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I owe my life to her: Israeli man, 82, pays tribute to Christian woman who saved him from Holocaust

Jacqueline Mintz is honoured by Yad Vashem after ‘adopting’ Ephraim Kochba when he was a baby

August 12, 2026 20:10
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Ephraim Kochba with Jacqueline Mintz (X/ Stand With Us/Yad Vashem)

By

Jamie Shapiro

1 min read
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A brave Christian woman from the Netherlands who took in a Jewish baby and saved him from the Nazis has been honoured by Yad Vashem.

That baby, Ephraim Kochba, now lives in Israel and is about to turn 83 thanks to the courage of Jacqueline Mintz.

Kochba said he was “deeply moved” after Yad Vashem recognised Mintz’s selflessness and heroism during the Second World War, naming her Righteous Among the Nations.

She was “very deserving” of the award, he declared.

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Topics:

Righteous Among the Nations

Yad Vashem

Holocaust

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