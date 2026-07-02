£1.5 million of Lottery funding to tackle antisemitism in health sector

One and a half million pounds in Lottery funding has been awarded to the Board of Deputies and the London Jewish Forum in a bid to address antisemitism and inequalities which impact the Jewish community in the health sector.

The award, from the National Lottery Community Fund (NCLF), will provide five years of vital funding for the Jewish Health Equity Partnership (JHEP), one of nine partners in NLCF’s new Health Inequities Partnership tackling discriminatory health inequalities.

It comes after the Lord Mann Review of antisemitism in the health sector and, more recently, a damning independent maternity review by Baroness Amos, which found that some Jewish women, among other minority groups, felt the need to hide their identities to avoid discrimination in the NHS.

The findings by Lord Mann, the government’s independent adviser on antisemitism, revealed that Jewish NHS staff were the only religious group to see rising discrimination from colleagues, and some Jewish patients were intentionally avoiding the NHS.