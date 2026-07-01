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When it comes to professional painting and decorating, see the bigger picture

July 1, 2026 14:43
GettyImages-2161507261
Photo of a professional house painter painting walls in the apartment

By

Molla Brothers

2 min read

When people think about improving their home or commercial property, they often focus on major renovations, extensions or structural changes. However, one of the most effective ways to protect and enhance a property is often overlooked: professional painting and decorating.

“We have seen first-hand how quality decorating work can completely transform a property, increase its value and protect it from long-term damage,” say the painting and decorating experts at Molla Bros.

First impressions matter at home and work

Topics:

New Homes & Interiors

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