When it comes to professional painting and decorating, see the bigger picture

Whether it is a family home, a retail unit, an office or a communal building, appearance creates an immediate impression. Faded paintwork, peeling surfaces and worn interiors can make even a well-maintained property feel neglected.

A professionally painted property immediately communicates care, quality and attention to detail.

For businesses, this can influence customer confidence. For homeowners, it can significantly enhance kerb appeal and make a property more attractive to potential buyers.

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Take action to protect your investment

Painting is not just about aesthetics. It also provides essential protection for your property.

Exterior surfaces are constantly exposed to the weather. Rain, frost, UV rays, pollution and temperature changes gradually wear down paint systems.

Once paint begins to fail, moisture can penetrate underlying surfaces, leading to costly repairs.

Regular maintenance painting helps protect timber window frames and doors; exterior masonry and render; metal railings and structures, commercial façades and internal walls and ceilings.

Many property owners wait until surfaces visibly deteriorate before taking action. By this stage, repairs are often more extensive and expensive than preventative maintenance.

How often should a property be repainted?

While every building is different, a general guideline is:

Exterior woodwork: every five to seven years;

Masonry and render: every seven to ten years;

High-traffic commercial interiors: every three to five years;

Residential interiors: every five to eight years, depending on usage;

Regular inspections can identify early signs of wear before they develop into larger issues.

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The value of professional preparation

One of the biggest differences between a professional decorating project and a short-term cosmetic refresh is preparation.

Molla Bros believes that preparation is the foundation of every successful finish. This includes surface cleaning; filling and repairs; sanding and smoothing, priming where required and protection of surrounding areas

Without proper preparation, even the highest-quality paint products will struggle to achieve lasting results.

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Quality materials make a difference

Modern paint technology has advanced significantly in recent years. Premium products offer greater durability, improved washability, enhanced colour retention and better environmental performance.

Choosing the right product for the right surface is crucial. Professional decorators understand how different materials perform under varying conditions and can recommend solutions that provide the best long-term value.

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Looking ahead

In today’s competitive property market, maintaining a building’s appearance and condition has never been more important. Professional decorating is one of the most cost-effective ways to protect your investment, improve presentation and create spaces where people are proud to live and work.

Molla Bros provides professional painting and decorating services throughout London and surrounding areas.

Its work includes residential painting and decorating; commercial decorating projects; interior and exterior painting; property maintenance; refurbishment works and high-end finishing and specialist coatings

For more information, go to mollabros.co.uk