What will we pass on?

As we pause for reflection on Yom Kippur, we naturally consider what we pass from one generation to the next. We pass on traditions, stories and values, including the importance of taking responsibility and seeking forgiveness. We pass on our love of learning, our sense of community and our willingness to ask questions.

One of the key threads of the story of Jonah, read on Yom Kippur, is questioning. Jonah pushes back and wrestles with Hashem’s instruction, unwilling simply to accept what he is told. For me, there is something familiar in that restless desire to question and understand. It is a quality we see in scientists who challenge accepted ideas, ask difficult questions and refuse to assume that the way things are is the way they must always be – especially many Jewish scientists that have directly contributed to genetics. That spirit of enquiry has helped transform medicine and opened up possibilities previous generations could scarcely have imagined.

For centuries, inherited genetic conditions have affected Jewish families. Previous generations could only wonder why these illnesses occurred. Today, thanks to remarkable advances in genetics, and to scientists who never stopped asking questions, we have answers they never had and opportunities they could scarcely have imagined.

At Jnetics, we believe this is a powerful continuation of our Jewish tradition. By combining education with modern genetic screening, we help individuals and couples make informed decisions that can reduce the risk of severe inherited genetic conditions affecting future generations. Having now screened over 10,000 people, we are continuing to make strides in bringing the benefits of genetic testing to our community.