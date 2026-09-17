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The Bishops Avenue takes a new direction

September 17, 2026 11:08
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By

Trevor Abrahmsohn

4 min read
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Once synonymous with billionaires and grand international estates, The Bishops Avenue is undergoing a quiet but significant transformation. Increasingly, demand for prime north west London homes is being driven by owner-occupiers, local upgraders and a younger generation drawn to its village-like lifestyle and unrivalled green space.

With a proven track record of transforming some of London’s most prestigious addresses, from Grosvenor Square to Queensway, Valouran is now at the forefront of this new chapter for The Bishops Avenue.

Bishops Avenue Gardens responds to this new generation of buyers with “design-led homes that balance privacy with a stronger sense of community, a focus on wellbeing and a connection to nature”.

All images copyright of Nick Rochowski. No unauthorised usages allowed without written approval from Nick Rochowski.All images copyright of Nick Rochowski. No unauthorised usages allowed without written approval from Nick Rochowski.Nick Rochowski Photography

Designed by architects Pilbrow & Partners and set in 2.5 acres of landscaped grounds by PAD Landscapes, Bishops Avenue Gardens comprises 36 residences arranged across four pavilions named after established trees in the grounds – Acer, Birch, Cedar and Oak. The 3,057sq ft four-bedroom show apartment is on the ground floor of Cedar, with south- and west-facing views.

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Property

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