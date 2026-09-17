The Bishops Avenue takes a new direction

All images copyright of Nick Rochowski. No unauthorised usages allowed without written approval from Nick Rochowski. Nick Rochowski Photography

The wider landscape design draws inspiration from Virginia Woolf’s Monk’s House in Sussex and aims to “engage all the senses and evoke a feeling of timelessness”.

Amenities at Bishops Avenue Gardens include a fitness suite, 20m indoor pool, residents’ lounge, outdoor kitchen and 24/7 concierge.

Albion Nord’s design concept for the show apartment draws on the Arts & Crafts movement long associated with Hampstead Garden Suburb and grounded in the belief that “beauty should arise from honest materials and fine workmanship”. The London-based interior studio, also responsible for the base-build specification of the development, reinterprets this heritage through clean, minimalist lines and a premium palette of natural finishes. Internal planting and greenery sit alongside earthy tones and warm neutrals, echoing the landscape outside.

Ben Johnson, founder and studio director of Albion Nord, says: “The buyers we are appealing to at this level are often highly design-literate, bringing with them a solid understanding of – and high expectations for – what luxury design means. They expect and appreciate quality, individuality, provenance and attention to every detail. Valouran understands this, and together we have embarked on a design journey to create a bespoke home that feels contemporary and relevant to its surroundings, grounded in a strong sense of place.”

The history of the area is also reflected in the interior designers’ focus on natural materials and craft-led furnishings.

The home’s entrance hall sets the tone, with walls finished in Bauwerk Colour’s specialist textured Quiet, a mineral-based composition with a signature chalky texture. This finish continues into the kitchen, as well as the living and dining spaces, where it gently evolves into the softer shade of Raw White.

All images copyright of Nick Rochowski. No unauthorised usages allowed without written approval from Nick Rochowski. Nick Rochowski Photography

In the kitchen, sustainably-sourced pale oak flooring in a chevron pattern is complemented by island bar stools upholstered in Schumacher fabric in Brown Elkhart, introducing playfulness to the room while complementing the Bianco Eclipse countertop. The ironmongery has been chosen to bring “a sense of permanence and understated luxury”.

The adjoining terrace, one of three spacious outdoor spaces designed to create “natural havens” across the home’s ground floor, is furnished with natural teak pieces featuring wicker and rope detailing by Gommaire, whose organic, natural lines, shapes and textures celebrate the beauty of natural materials. Also establishing a connection to the surrounding communal landscaping is a sculptural Natural Shape coffee table crafted from teak root.

The living room furniture is arranged to enhance the architecture without interrupting the multiple sightlines through to the garden views. Key features include a bespoke coffee table with in-filled and honed Romano travertine, standing on a large-scale plaid weave rug in Honey by 16 Ten rugs; a tall sculptural three-arm antique Italian floor lamp in brass and walnut, dating from around 1950 and a distinctive marble Hare side table with looped metal legs from Albion Nord’s Our Shop collection, finished in Calacatta Viola marble.

The focal-point sofa is an extra-wide and deep three-seater bespoke design, combining a classical silhouette with a kick-pleat skirt upholstered in George Spencer’s Cosmos Butterscotch pale linen. Complementing this is a pair of curvaceous Italian easy chairs in light wood and bouclette by Ritter Studio.

Also opening on to terraces, the principal bedroom suite has been conceived as a sanctuary. The palette is calm and restorative, layered with texture and natural materials including oak flooring, linen sheers, cotton, wool, alpaca, velvet and bouclé, creating a soothing and enveloping atmosphere.

The wallpaper by Paperweave in Bali 2321 is hand-woven using natural materials such as sisal, arrowroot and jute. Rich in texture and coloured with water-based inks, it creates a unique finish characterised by subtle variations in tone and texture.

An oversized custom hand-knotted rug by Tim Page anchors the space.

A bespoke headboard by Recore is upholstered in George Smith long-pile mohair in Seal. The bedside tables, in America burr walnut, are handmade by a small artisan team in their west London workshop. Their handles are solid unlacquered brass, individually made in the UK. The heavy linen window treatments are finished with Samuel & Sons olive trim from the Somerset collection.

The three additional guest bedrooms also have soft tonal palettes, tactile fabrics and carefully layered natural materials. Designed to feel calm, comfortable and quietly luxurious, the rooms combine bespoke joinery with curated vintage and contemporary pieces. There are two further private terraces on the upper floor.

Alex Michelin, founder and CEO of Valouran, says: “What Albion Nord has achieved here is a home that is in symphony with its surroundings. The gardens, the mature trees, and the natural landscape of the development all find their way into the interior in the most considered way. That connection to nature is at the heart of what Bishops Avenue Gardens is about, and this residence captures it perfectly. The sales team are excited to welcome prospective purchasers into the development, introducing them to a residence that truly embodies Valouran’s vision for modern, balanced living.”

The Albion Nord-designed show apartment is now available to view by private appointment, with practical completion of the wider development targeted for 2027. The apartment is on the market for £6,700,000. Joint selling agents are Glentree International and Savills.

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