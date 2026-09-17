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Sitting comfortably? A Natuzzi surprise

Jerusalem gets its first designer-branded residence

September 17, 2026 11:17
Copy of ROOF_05 (1).jpg

By

Martin Benjamin

2 min read
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You probably know the name Natuzzi.

Perhaps from a showroom on Tottenham Court Road, a visit to Westfield, or simply from sitting on one of those unmistakably Italian leather sofas and noticing that it feels different.

There is a reason.

Natuzzi has spent nearly seven decades perfecting the art of the home.

Topics:

Property

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