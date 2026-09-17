Sitting comfortably? A Natuzzi surprise

Founded by Pasquale Natuzzi in Puglia, southern Italy, in 1959, the company grew from a small workshop into one of the world’s best-known Italian design houses – and the only non-American furniture company to have listed on Wall Street.

Today, Natuzzi Italia is still family-led, deeply connected to the craftsmanship, materials and relaxed Mediterranean aesthetic of its Apulian roots.

But Natuzzi is no longer designing only what goes inside a home.

Now, it’s designing the home itself.

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Crafted in Italy. Home in Jerusalem

Natuzzi’s first residential project debuted on a high with the Natuzzi Harmony Residence in Dubai. The Italian brand is now bringing its residential concept over to Israel for the first time.

And its choice of location is interesting.

Natuzzi Residence Jerusalem is going up on Derech Beit Lechem, at the meeting point between Talpiot and Baka – close to Emek Refaim and the German Colony, yet positioned within an area that is now undergoing one of Jerusalem’s most ambitious transformations.

If you are familiar with Jerusalem as it is today, that’s perhaps the part of the story worth watching.

New residential developments, public spaces and the future Blue Line light rail are reshaping this part of southern Jerusalem and strengthening its connection to the city centre.

Buyers now have the opportunity to put down some roots in this area while its next iteration is still evolving. And Natuzzi appears to be making a statement about what that chapter could look like.​

Puglia to Jerusalem

The 14-storey residence will be clad in pale Lecce stone – the distinctive limestone of southern Puglia that Natuzzi has worked with for decades. The facade curves like something sculpted rather than built, creating an architectural connection between Jerusalem and the brand’s Italian origins.

Inside, that relationship becomes even stronger.

You can choose to have your entire residence designed and furnished by Natuzzi Italia’s project division. Interiors, kitchens, furniture, lighting and artwork are brought together into one complete design concept, with a choice of three signature styles.

It’s your turnkey home. No coordinating contractors from London. No endless WhatsApp photographs of tiles, taps and cabinetry. No arriving in Jerusalem to discover that the sofa still hasn’t been delivered.

You simply arrive home.

Select number of Residences

Natuzzi Residence Jerusalem will contain just 75 private residences, ranging from apartments (two to five rooms) to penthouses.

The Natuzzi international chic and standard is evident throughout. You will have access to a residents’ pool, wellness centre and gym, a furnished residents’ club, approximately 1,200 sq m of gardens and a private green rooftop.

The idea is to combine the services and design standards associated with an international branded residence with something distinctly Jerusalem, a genuine neighbourhood where you will feel at home.

Step outside and walk to the cafés and familiar streets of Emek Refaim and the German Colony, or hop on to the light rail and get to Mamilla and the Western Wall in a matter of minutes.

That’s the opportunity

Jerusalem property buyers traditionally gravitate toward neighbourhoods they already know. But some of the most interesting opportunities come just before an area becomes an obvious choice.

Natuzzi has already made its choice.

Its first Israeli residence will be here – bringing Puglian design, Italian craftsmanship and an internationally recognised name to a changing corner of Jerusalem.

​Do you want to wait until that transformation is complete and reflected in the market, or recognise what is taking shape now?

Natuzzi Residence Jerusalem is now in its limited pre-sale phase. To discover the residences, and the story behind the project, go to natuzziresidences.com