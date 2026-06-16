Shipping for princes, celebrities … and for you

If moving house is one of the most stressful things you will ever do, then moving more than 3,000 miles could be at the top of that scale. So your choice of shipper for that aliyah move is crucial.
Stephen Morris Shipping has been moving people across the world for 48 years. The company’s expertise is in transporting high-value items safely in a cost-effective manner. Clients include five royal families, three British prime ministers and countless A-list celebrities and politicians, museums, galleries, auction houses etc, and we have also handled the odd fighter jet, London bus and submarine.
The process begins with a free physical survey at your home (wherever you live) to gain more information about your move and assess the volume to be packed and shipped. Video surveys will be conducted only when a physical survey is not possible, a rarity.
The survey will be followed with a written quotation for your move, full insurance documentation and even details of how to complain and who to complain to in case of a problem – but this too, is very rarely used. Your quotation will include all charges to deliver to your new home, excluding only any unknown and unavoidable charges for such things as import duties/taxes/inspections and any charges for an outside hoist/crane required due to access difficulties at the destination.