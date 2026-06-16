Shipping for princes, celebrities … and for you

A form is provided for acceptance of the quotation and, once returned, dates for the packing and shipping can be agreed. Stephen Morris has multiple trained crews and vehicles, enabling multiple moves to be accommodated simultaneously, so we can meet most move date requirements.

The crew that comes to your home to pack will be fully trained and have experience of those moves and apply the same care to packing your contents as they would those of a prime minister. But the costs (for both a prime minister and for you) will remain sensible and affordable. Once the export packing has been completed, the shipping will be booked for dates that work for you and the container(s) booked to be loaded. The company will attend to the transport of the container to the UK port, UK port charges and UK customs formalities, sea freight to Israel, Israeli port charges, Israeli customs clearance and delivery to your new home. Casing for fragile items and valuable art can be included if required.

Stephen Morris Shipping has three warehouses with full shipping facilities – in London, Milton Keynes and Sheffield. From those locations, crews can be despatched anywhere in the UK and indeed worldwide.

They will take with them a comprehensive range of packing materials including cartons, packing paper, tissue, bubble laminate, edge protectors, card and tape. They will pack and protect everything, label each package/carton and create a full inventory to be checked off at both ends of the journey.

Preferably, your shipment will be loaded directly to a sea container outside your home. If this is not possible due to access or timing or the need to ship as a part-load (groupage), the company’s own fleet of vehicles can collect everything and remove it to one of the warehouses to be stored in secure wooden containers in a highly secure warehouse until shipment.

It is the very fact that Stephen Morris Shipping has its own trained crews, its own warehouses and its own fleet of vehicles that enables it to offer a complete, seamless move that extends into Israel, where its Israeli counterparts will offer a similar fast and friendly service to ensure that the move into your new home is as stress-free as possible. But ask those who have already made aliyah which company they would trust. It is always possible to do things more cheaply – but to do things better?

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Stephen Morris Shipping: 020 8832 2222, stephen@shipsms.co.uk.

Videos can be viewed at shipsms.co.uk