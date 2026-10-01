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Real university starter pack, no £600 kettle required

October 1, 2026 21:33
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Always on hand for advice: UJC chaplains and head office team, 2026-27. Photo by UJC

By

Sophie Dunoff

2 min read
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The Times recently published its annual “Posh Students’ Packing List,” featuring £80 designer oven gloves and a £600 smart kettle. While a self-heating, app-controlled kettle sounds fab, most students are far more focused on figuring out how to balance budget grocery runs, make new friends, and adjust to life away from home.

As CEO of University Jewish Chaplaincy, I spend my year visiting campuses across the UK. I can assure you that while luxury kitchenware is entirely optional, a strong support network is not. Our dedicated chaplaincy couples are stationed at universities nationwide, offering students a home-away-from-home, regular home-cooked meals, pastoral guidance, religious support and yes – a fresh cup of tea or coffee that won’t cost you a single penny.

To help our freshers hit the ground running, here is our ultimate, accessible Jewish student packing and survival guide:

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