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‘Queen of the gavel’ swaps sea swimming for a buoyant Shoreditch sale room

September 11, 2026 12:10
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By

Martin Benjamin

3 min read
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A familiar figure in the auction world, Olivia Boulting, known online as ‘Queen of the Gavel’ has appeared on the BBC’s Homes Under the Hammer and co-hosts The Auction Edit podcast. Recently she relocated (with her rescue dog Luna) from the South West to join Strettons, one of London’s most respected property specialists.

​Passion for property

“I’ve always had a passion for property auctions. Early on in my career I fell in love with the combination of people, property and performance: understanding what a client needs, creating the right strategy and then seeing that work come together on auction day.

After a decade as an estate agent in the south west I moved into auctions just over six years ago at Auction House UK. Initially I worked alongside an experienced auction specialist before taking the reins myself. Over the past six years, I’ve grown the auction business, regularly selling more than 60 monthly lots, giving me extensive experience of building a successful auction operation, developing strong client relationships and delivering results across a broad and varied region.

Topics:

Property

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