‘Queen of the gavel’ swaps sea swimming for a buoyant Shoreditch sale room

​Comparing the markets

Moving from the West Country to London to take on a newly created position as a director and auctioneer at Strettons is an exciting personal and professional change. The pace, scale and density of the London property market are naturally different and will connect me to an incredibly varied range of properties and clients. However, the fundamentals are remarkably similar. Property remains intensely local and good advice depends on understanding that market, the asset and the client’s individual circumstances.

Whether someone is selling in the West Country, London or anywhere, they want an auctioneer who is knowledgeable and leads with integrity – and who will work hard to secure the strongest possible result. I am excited to bring the relationship-led approach and regional perspective I developed in the West Country to the pace and breadth of the London market.

​Always the quiet ones

There is a unique energy to a live auction and that’s something that will never get old. Every auction has an element of theatre, excitement and some nervousness. Where there are popular lots, the momentum can carry the sale room, but it’s the quieter ones where you really learn your craft and have to work hardest to keep interest and encourage the best results for the sellers. Every single one requires preparation, confidence, quick thinking and the ability to read a room, but the excitement of the rostrum is only one part of it. The real satisfaction for me comes from guiding a client through the process and achieving a result that genuinely matters to them.​

It’s personal

Property is ultimately a people business and Strettons’s emphasis on relationships, trusted advice and delivering results strongly reflects how I like to work. Customer service is at the heart everything. Selling a property can involve significant financial and emotional decisions, so clients need clear communication, honest advice and confidence that the person acting for them understands exactly what they want to achieve.

Championing best practice

It’s important to me that our industry maintains high standards of service, expertise and integrity, which is a key driver for joining Strettons. I want to play a role in shaping its future and so I am involved in a number of initiatives including being part of the Nava (Propertymark) advisory board and acting as chair of the Plymouth Area of Property Professionals Association (Pappa). Through the podcast, we also want to provide a platform for discussing the people, ideas and issues shaping the auction industry.

​Crowning the Queen of the Gavel’

The ‘Queen of the Gavel’ started as a social media handle – and it has stuck! I wanted something that was memorable and distinctly feminine, particularly because female auctioneers remain under-represented within the industry. It has since evolved into much more than a name, becoming part of my professional identity and a way that I can share my passion for auctions, champion women in the industry and help make the auction world feel more accessible to a wider audience.

​Future focus

Professionally, my ambition is to help grow Strettons’s auction business while maintaining the high standards of service, expertise and integrity for which it is already known. I am excited to learn from the considerable experience already within the team and contribute my own perspective to become an integral part of its next chapter.

Personally, I’m enjoying London life. I like getting outdoors and love to explore with my dog who has also made the move to London.

The daily sea swim has been replaced with kayaking at Canary Wharf for now and we’re on the lookout for a good spot for dancing Bachata.