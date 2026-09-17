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Negotiating the way through new homes sales and lettings

September 17, 2026 11:42
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Nick Staton

By

Nick Staton

2 min read
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Having started Statons Estate Agents LLP with my sister in 1980, I have always looked for patterns that help us understand where demand is coming from and what buyers and sellers might do next.

At the moment, however, the most noticeable feature of the market is that there really is no single pattern.

One week, the greatest demand might be for beautifully presented homes in excellent condition, giving the impression that buyers want only new or ready-to-move-into properties.

A few weeks later, we may receive more enquiries for homes requiring refurbishment and letting enquiries.

Topics:

Property

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