Negotiating the way through new homes sales and lettings

The truth is that demand exists for virtually every type of property, provided it is marketed, positioned and priced correctly.

We have recently sold and let everything from character cottages and apartments to substantial family houses and country estates, including impressive mansions in Totteridge, Hadley Wood and Hertfordshire. No one style, size or price range is dominating – and that makes today’s market so interesting.

Another change we are seeing is that negotiations are increasingly about the maths of the complete move, rather than simply the value of one property.

We often hear someone say, “If I can achieve this figure for my home and purchase the next property at that figure, I can move on.”

This is where our experienced negotiators become invaluable. By speaking directly to buyers and sellers, understanding their circumstances and working through the figures, our skilled negotiators can often find a solution that might otherwise be missed.

Presentation and marketing remain vital, of course.

We have more than 20 experienced negotiators across our connected network, covering residential sales, lettings and new homes. Our offices are not franchised, nor are we a boutique operation. Your home, whether for sale or to let, is listed throughout our offices and across the areas in which we specialise – not simply with one office.

Our negotiators can work together, share their knowledge and introduce properties across the entire network. This creates valuable opportunities for what I call “crossover selling”.

A buyer may begin in one location, but their priorities could be a station, journey to school, style of house or amount of space.

By talking properly, we may introduce an area they had not considered, but which gives them exactly what they need.

Our website and social media attract local, national and international audiences, but there is still enormous value in speaking to an experienced estate agent. A property search should be more personal than looking online and hoping the right home appears.

A quick tip: always expand the radius of your property search, as postcodes and areas sometimes cross over. For example, Hadley Wood begins in EN4, while Hadley Common is in EN5.

There is also one question that I believe every seller or landlord should ask when choosing an estate agent: “Can you show me properties that you have actually sold or let in my area?” Not simply properties that have sold somewhere in the area. Not examples taken from general market information. Ask the agent whether they have genuine experience in your area, with your type of property and your price range.

From our offices, we can show you meaningful comparable evidence of what we have sold and rented, and how it relates to your home. That knowledge is essential when deciding on the correct asking price or rental value.

Ultimately, property is personal. Every home is different, and every buyer, seller, landlord and tenant has their own circumstances.

The best results rarely come from relying on a headline valuation or an online search alone, but from knowing how to position a property, negotiate for it and connect it to the right opportunity.

Please visit or call us to discuss how we can help you in deciding your next move. We would be privileged to play a part in it.

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Nick Staton is founder/owner of Statons estate agents LLP, statons.com