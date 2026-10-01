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Moving home in North London? Some things are worth doing properly

October 1, 2026 10:11
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By

Dennis Rogers

3 min read
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I’ve been moving people around North and North West London for more than 30 years, and in that time I’ve learnt that moving home is rarely just about furniture and boxes.

There are memories, family possessions, things that have been handed down through generations and, quite often, one particular item that somebody will point to and say, “Whatever happens, please be careful with that”.

That’s the part of removals I’ve always enjoyed. You’re being trusted with somebody’s home and possessions at an important moment in their life, and I don’t think you ever want to lose sight of that.

I’m Dennis Rogers, founder of Redpath Moving & Storage, a North London removals and storage company based in Whetstone. And if my surname looks familiar, there’s probably a good reason. I’ve spent most of my working life in the removals business across North and North West London, and I’m delighted to now be putting all that experience into Redpath.

Topics:

Property

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