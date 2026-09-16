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A new year for medicine

September 16, 2026 13:06
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By

Joshua Forman

3 min read
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Rosh Hashanah is known as the Jewish New Year, but it is much more than the turning of a calendar. It is a time for reflection, renewal and possibility, a chance to consider where we have come from, where we are going and how the choices we make today will shape tomorrow.

New beginnings are woven throughout this chag. The sound of the shofar calls us to wake up, reflect and act. We wish one another a sweet new year with the understanding that we each have the opportunity to shape the future.

That message extends far beyond our personal lives. We are living through one of the most significant transformations in the history of medicine.

For much of human history, healthcare has been reactive. Doctors have done, and continue to do remarkable work diagnosing disease, relieving suffering and extending life, but treatment usually begins only after illness has taken hold.

Topics:

Health

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