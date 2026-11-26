Like most fried foods, these fritters are best served straight from the frying pan – but that doesn’t mean you have to assemble them at the last minute. To get ahead, prepare the wet and dry ingredients ahead of time and combine them while the oil heats.

Method:

Add the first five ingredients together in a large bowl – including the mozzarella, if using.

In a separate small bowl, add the flour, cumin, ground coriander, smoked paprika and salt and pepper, and whisk together to blend well.

Beat the egg with the Greek yoghurt, and pour over the sweetcorn mixture. Add the flour/ spice mix, and stir together to form a batter.

Pour the oil into a large frying pan approx.1.5 cm deep, and heat over a medium heat until shimmering. Drop tablespoons of the mixture into the hot oil and fry for approximately 3-4 minutes before flipping and cooking for a further 2-3 minutes until golden brown and cooked through.

Drain well and serve with an optional garnish of chopped spring onion, coriander and chilli and dipping sauces of your choice – my family love guacamole, tomato salsa and sour cream and chives.

If you are serving this for a meaty meal, leave out the mozzarella and use soy or oat yoghurt in place of the sour cream dip.

Louismann.co.uk