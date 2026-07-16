Strawberry and feta salad

English strawberries are an annual treat and pair incredibly well with sharp salty feta, black pepper and the savoury notes of balsamic glaze. You can make this salad parev with vegan feta cheese, which is now available in most supermarkets.

Method:

Wash, dry and arrange the salad leaves on the base of a deep plate or salad bowl.

Chop the basil and mint, and add half of them to the salad leaves.

Cut the cucumber in half lengthways, scoop out the seeds with a teaspoon and slice in to thin half moons.

Cut the cucumber in half lengthways, scoop out the seeds with a teaspoon and slice in to thin half moons. Wash and hull the strawberries – then quarter or slice, depending on size.

Arrange the cucumber and strawberries over the salad leaves and top with the crumbled feta, (or vegan alternative), the chopped nuts or croutons, and a few grinds of black pepper.

Scatter over the remaining chopped herbs, then drizzle with the olive oil and balsamic glaze.

Louismann.co.uk