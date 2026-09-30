Spicy baked orzo with feta and dill

A fragrant, bubbling panful whose layered flavours belie its simplicity. Mostly pantry ingredients go in and everything cooks in the one pan. Baharat, a Middle Eastern spice blend, is worth seeking out.

Method:

Preheat the oven to 200°C (400°F). Warm the 2 tbsp oil in a large ovenproof frying pan (skillet), add the onion, and gently fry until tender but not coloured – about 10 minutes. Stir in the garlic and baharat and fry gently for 2 minutes. Add the harissa paste and fry until fragrant.

Add the orzo and stir to coat, then add the diced tomatoes, sundried tomatoes, and 400ml (1⅔ cups) of the stock. Give everything a good stir.

Nestle the feta blocks a little way into the orzo mixture and drizzle with olive oil. Cover with foil or a tight-fitting lid and bake for 20 minutes, giving the orzo a stir halfway through, avoiding the feta. If the sauce seems a bit thick at this point, stir in some of the remaining stock. Cover the pan again and return to the oven for the remaining 10 minutes. Squeeze over some lemon juice, scatter with dill, and serve hot.

Recipe adapted from Cheese Please, Hardie Grant North America

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