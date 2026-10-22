Slow-cooked chickpeas with rosemary, sun-dried tomatoes and honey

In Greece, and particularly in island kitchens, chickpeas (garbanzo beans) are often cooked slowly in the oven or in clay pots until they turn silky and deeply flavoured. This recipe builds on that slow, soulful tradition, pairing creamy chickpeas with fragrant rosemary, sweet sun-dried tomatoes and just a hint of honey. The result is rustic but elegant and works as a warming main or as part of a meze spread.

Method:

If using dried chickpeas, rinse and soak them overnight in plenty of water. The next day, drain the chickpeas, place in a pot with fresh water, bring to the boil and simmer until just tender (about 45 minutes–1 hour). Drain.

Preheat the oven to 140°C fan/160°C/325°F/Gas mark 3.

Heat the olive oil in a large, deep pan over a medium heat, add the onion and cook until soft and translucent, about 5 minutes. Stir in the garlic, rosemary, sun-dried tomatoes and honey, and cook for another minute, stirring. Add the chickpeas and stock, mix well and season with salt and pepper to taste.

Transfer the contents of the pan to a clay pot or casserole (Dutch Oven) with a fitted lid (Dutch oven), cover and bake for about 1½ – 2 hours, stirring once or twice, until the chickpeas are very tender and the liquid has thickened into a glossy sauce.

Remove from the oven, discard the rosemary sprig and add the lemon juice. Taste for seasoning. Drizzle with a little extra olive oil, extra lemon juice, if desired, and black pepper. Serve warm with crusty bread.

Recipe extracted from Greek Odysea: Flavours of Greece from Pantry to Plate by Odysea (Quadrille, £25)