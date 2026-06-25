‘Silamba’ roast chicken

The combined flavours of sticky sweet silan and punchy amba makes this roasted chicken sweet, sour and delicious. It’s a super simple summer upgrade to your Friday night that’s delicious served with couscous or rice. Leftovers (if any) are just as tasty cold, but remove from the fridge 30 minutes before serving.

Method:

Pour the amba, silan, olive oil, orange and lemon juices, garlic, salt, pepper and spices into a jug or bowl and whisk to combine. Put the chicken in a large ziplock bag and pour in the marinade, or place in a glass container that will fit the chicken snugly.

Allow to marinate for at least two hours or overnight in the fridge, turning the chicken and rubbing with the marinade a few times.

Pre-heat your oven to 190C. Line a roasting tin with baking paper and then spread the sliced onion over the base.

Tip the chicken and the marinade into the tin and arrange over the onions – skin side up. Roast for approximately one hour until the chicken is golden brown and glossy, basting halfway through with the marinade in the tin.

Pile the salad leaves into a bowl and arrange the chicken over the top, garnishing with chopped parsley and pomegranate seeds.

Louismann.co.uk