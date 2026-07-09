Seared petit tender fillet steak sarnies

These unforgettable steak sarnies are a great way to make a pricey piece of beef stretch further. This cut comes from the underside of the chuck – and if treated correctly, it’s juicy and full of flavour. If you’re not able to source petit tender fillet steak, you could substitute it with a piece of London broil.

Method:

Place the petit tender fillet into a ziplock bag or non-reactive lidded container with the vinegar, olive oil, garlic, herbs, and a few grinds of black pepper.

Marinade for at least 30 minutes or overnight in the fridge.

Pre-heat your oven or air fryer to 200C (180C fan).

Heat a heavy-bottomed saucepan over a med-high heat and sear the beef for approximately 1-2 minutes per side until it has developed a good colour.

Place the meat in the oven for approximately 8-10 minutes for an approx. 350g piece, and cook until it reaches an internal temperature of 42C-45C for pink meat.

Remove from the oven, wrap in foil, and rest for around 10 minutes while you prepare the rest of the ingredients.

Cut the rolls in half and heat for a few minutes in the oven.

Mix the mayonnaise and mustard and spread on both halves of the rolls. Layer up the salad on the bottom half.

Thinly slice the beef across the grain and pile onto the salad.

To serve, wrap in baking parchment and foil, and cut in half.

Louismann.co.uk