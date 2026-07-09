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Recipes

Seared petit tender fillet steak sarnies

Not your average sandwich

July 9, 2026 17:22
steak_sandwich_kosher.jpg
Not your average sandwich (Photo: Inbal Bar-Oz)

By

Sarah Mann-Yeager

1 min read
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Prep: 20 mins, plus marinading time

Cook: 15 mins, plus resting time

Serves: 4

These unforgettable steak sarnies are a great way to make a pricey piece of beef stretch further. This cut comes from the underside of the chuck – and if treated correctly, it’s juicy and full of flavour. If you’re not able to source petit tender fillet steak, you could substitute it with a piece of London broil.

Method:

  • Place the petit tender fillet into a ziplock bag or non-reactive lidded container with the vinegar, olive oil, garlic, herbs, and a few grinds of black pepper.
  • Marinade for at least 30 minutes or overnight in the fridge.
  • Pre-heat your oven or air fryer to 200C (180C fan).
  • Heat a heavy-bottomed saucepan over a med-high heat and sear the beef for approximately 1-2 minutes per side until it has developed a good colour.
  • Place the meat in the oven for approximately 8-10 minutes for an approx. 350g piece, and cook until it reaches an internal temperature of 42C-45C for pink meat.
  • Remove from the oven, wrap in foil, and rest for around 10 minutes while you prepare the rest of the ingredients.
  • Cut the rolls in half and heat for a few minutes in the oven.
  • Mix the mayonnaise and mustard and spread on both halves of the rolls. Layer up the salad on the bottom half.
  • Thinly slice the beef across the grain and pile onto the salad.
  • To serve, wrap in baking parchment and foil, and cut in half.

Louismann.co.uk

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Topics:

Meat recipe

Beef recipe

Sandwich recipe

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Ingredients

1 x petit tender fillet
15-20ml red wine vinegar
30ml olive oil
1 fat clove garlic, minced
2-3 sprigs fresh thyme
2-3 sprigs fresh parsley
Freshly milled black pepper
4 x long panini/ciabatta rolls
4 tsp mayonnaise
4 tsp grainy mustard, or to taste
Baby gem lettuce leaves
1-2 tomatoes, sliced
½ red onion, thinly sliced