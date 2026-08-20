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Rosh Hashanah hot honey chicken with shallots, figs and pomegranates

Sweet figs and sticky, spiced honey will make this a festival favourite

August 20, 2026 08:28
Hot honey roast chicken with shallots, figs and pomegranates 1a.jpg
Photo: Justyna Radon

By

Denise Phillips

1 min read
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Prep: 15 minutes

Cook: 1 hour 40 minutes plus marinating time - 2 hours minimum

Serves: 6

In this recipe, golden roasted chicken and caramelised shallots are paired with juicy figs that become sticky and almost jam-like and finished with a drizzle of hot honey. It’s sweet, comforting and festive – perfect for a new year celebration.

Method

  • For the hot honey marinade, place the honey into a small saucepan over medium heat. Cook for 3–5 minutes until it darkens slightly and smells caramelised. Watch carefully – you want deep amber, not burnt bitter.
  • Remove from the heat and whisk in the olive oil, garlic, both paprikas, chilli flakes, black pepper, salt, cinnamon, orange zest and juice. The sauce will bubble slightly.
  • Prepare the chicken by patting it dry with kitchen paper. Place into a roasting tin and rub the hot honey mixture all over it, including under the skin where possible. Marinate in the fridge for 2–12 hours and bring back to room temperature for 30 minutes before roasting.
  • Roast the chicken on 220°C (200°C fan) for 20 minutes, then reduce temperature to 290°C (170°C fan) and cook for another 30 minutes. Baste once or twice during cooking with the tray juices.
  • Add shallots and figs about 20 minutes before the end of the cooking time. First toss the shallots and figs with olive oil and add to the roasting tray with the thyme sprigs. Spoon some of the hot honey pan juices over them.
  • Transfer to a serving platter and scatter with pomegranate seeds and fresh thyme.

Instagram: denises_kitchen

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Topics:

Chicken

chicken recipe

Rosh Hashanah food

Rosh Hashanah recipe

Rosh Hashanah

Honey

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Ingredients

6 large chicken thighs or 6 large skinless chicken breasts
Hot honey marinade
120g runny honey
3 tbsp olive oil
4 garlic cloves, grated
2 tsp smoked paprika
1 tsp sweet paprika
1 tsp Aleppo pepper or chilli flakes
1 tsp coarse black pepper
1 tsp flaky sea salt
1 tsp ground cinnamon
Zest of 1 orange
2 tbsp orange juice
Tray ingredients
6 banana shallots, peeled and halved
6-8 fresh figs, halved
A few thyme sprigs
1 tbsp olive oil
To finish 
Seeds from 1 pomegranate
2 tbsp fresh thyme