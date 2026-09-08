Rosh Hashanah apple, honey and cardamom challah

Prep: 25 minutes plus 2 hours rising
Cook: 30 minutes
Serves: Makes 2 large round challah loaves
A lightly sweet, fragrant challah designed for Rosh Hashanah, with soft apple pieces, honey, warm cardamom and a glossy finish.
Method
- For the dough, first mix the yeast with 100ml of the warm water. Wait for five minutes for it to activate; you will see bubbles appear. Add the sugar and cardamon, and mix.
- Pour the flour into a large mixing bowl and add the salt, eggs, honey and oil. Using a dough hook, whizz the mixture together and add the remaining water slowly until you have an elastic smooth dough – or if by hand, knead for 10-12 minutes until smooth and elastic. The dough should feel soft and slightly tacky but not wet.
- Transfer to an oiled bowl, cover, and leave somewhere warm for 1-1½ hours until doubled.
- For the apple filling, mix the diced apple with honey, cinnamon and salt. Leave for ten minutes, then drain away excess liquid.
- Punch down the dough gently to release the air and divide into six ropes.
- Flatten each rope slightly and scatter the drained apple pieces along the centre, then pinch closed to envelope the apple filling.
- Braid the ropes, then coil the braid into a round spiral loaf, traditional for Rosh Hashanah to symbolise the cycle of the year.
- Place on a lined baking tray. Glaze with the egg wash and sprinkle with sesame seeds. Leave to rise again for 20-30 minutes until puffy.
- Preheat oven to 200°C (180°C fan). Bake for 30 minutes until golden brown and the loaf sounds hollow underneath.
- While still warm, drizzle lightly with extra honey for shine and sweetness.
Instagram: denises_kitchen / jewishcookery
To get more recipes, click here to sign up for our free JC food newsletter.
Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper
Ingredients
For the dough
2 x 7g sachets fast-action dried yeast
375ml warm water
50g caster sugar
2 tsp ground cardamom
1050g strong white bread flour
2 tsp fine sea salt
2 medium eggs
100ml runny honey
120ml neutral oil (sunflower or rapeseed)
For the apple filling
2 medium eating apples, peeled and finely chopped
2 tbsp honey
1 tsp cinnamon
Small pinch salt
For glaze and topping
2 eggs beaten with 1 tbsp water
2 tbsp sesame seeds or flaked almonds
Extra drizzle of honey after baking