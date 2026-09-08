Rosh Hashanah apple, honey and cardamom challah

For the dough

2 x 7g sachets fast-action dried yeast

375ml warm water

50g caster sugar

2 tsp ground cardamom

1050g strong white bread flour

2 tsp fine sea salt

2 medium eggs

100ml runny honey

120ml neutral oil (sunflower or rapeseed)

For the apple filling

2 medium eating apples, peeled and finely chopped

2 tbsp honey

1 tsp cinnamon

Small pinch salt

For glaze and topping

2 eggs beaten with 1 tbsp water

2 tbsp sesame seeds or flaked almonds

Extra drizzle of honey after baking