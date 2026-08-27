Rosh Hashanah apple and pomegranate tarte tatin

I have used the same recipe, originally created by famed Parisien chef Gaston Lenôtre, for my tarte tatin since I was 12-years-old. Here, I have given it a Rosh Hashanah twist with pomegranate seeds, which add a gorgeous pop of colour and juicy flavour. For a parev version, swap in dairy free pastry and margarine.

Method:

Prepare the apples: peel, core, and quarter.

Preheat your oven to 180°C (160°C fan).

Make the caramel by melting the sugar and butter in an ovenproof pan (or a tarte tatin pan if you have one) over medium heat. Allow it to bubble until it turns a dark amber caramel – don’t let it get too dark though, or it will become bitter.

Carefully arrange the apples tightly in concentric circles on top of the hot caramel. Sprinkle the pomegranate seeds all around the apples.

Add your pastry, by gently laying it over the apples, tucking the edges into the pan around the outside of the apples. If it’s not quite large enough for your pan you may need to roll it out gently with a rolling pin on a lightly floured surface, so it’s slightly larger than the pan. Once in place, gently prick the top of the pastry with a fork.

Bake for about 35 minutes until the pastry is crisp and golden.

Place on a heatproof surface and allow it to settle and cool slightly for a few minutes. Then place your serving plate – which should be wider than the diameter of the pan – over the pan and very carefully invert it onto the plate. Use an oven glove, as there will be hot caramel and the pan is also hot!

Serve with crème fraiche, ice cream or, if making parev, with a dairy-free equivalent.

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