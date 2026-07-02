Roasted salmon salad with herb dressing

Light yet filling, this herby salad is a recipe you will return to again and again. Ideal for lunch or dinner, if you want to bulk it add, try adding in some high-quality white beans from a jar, or boiled new potatoes.

Method:

Heat your oven to 180°C fan/200°C/400°F/gas mark 6.

Oil the salmon all over, sprinkle with the fennel seed, season with plenty of salt and pepper, and place skin-side down on a baking sheet. Roast for 10 minutes then remove from the oven. Leave to cool on the tray.

Set aside a handful of nice-looking dill fronds, parsley and mint leaves for the salad.

Put the chives and the remaining dill, parsley and mint in a small food processor and blitz as finely as possible. Transfer to a bowl, stir in the buttermilk, oil and Worcestershire sauce, and season to taste with salt and pepper.

To assemble your salad plate, make a base layer with the lettuce leaves, then cover with the cucumber ribbons and radish slices. Flake the salmon all over in large chunks and scatter the picked dill, parsley and mint leaves on top.

Drizzle herb dressing all over and serve any remaining dressing alongside, for those that want extra.

Recipe from: Honey & Co. Daily by Itamar Srulovich & Sarit Packer (Quadrille)