Rinkoffs iced beigels

Iced beigels are a Rinkoffs family tradition to make, especially around Rosh Hashanah. They are given their name due to the shape, with a hole in the middle. We have a special way of eating them, by cutting through them and flipping them over, so the icing is in the middle.

Method:

Preheat the oven to 190°C fan (400°F) and line a baking tray (pan) with baking parchment.

In a saucepan, combine the water, oil and salt. Heat until it just starts to boil. Remove from the heat and add the flour all in one go. Stir vigorously until the dough forms a smooth ball and pulls away from the pan.

Let the dough cool for 5 minutes. Beat in the eggs one at a time, fully incorporating each before adding the next. The dough should be smooth, glossy and leave a thin film on the bottom of the pan. When it’s ready, it should feel moist but not sticky and you should be able to roll it between your fingers without it clinging too much. You can add more flour or a bit more egg if needed.

Transfer the dough to a piping bag with an 11 mm (½ in) star-tube nozzle and pipe 6-8 circles onto the lined tray.

Bake for 20-25 minutes (without opening the oven door) until puffed and golden brown. Remove from the oven and let cool slightly before glazing.

Place the icing sugar into a small bowl. Add the oat milk gradually, stirring until smooth and pourable but not too runny. Brush it over the beigels and leave to set before serving.

Tip: You want a thick glaze to cover these beigels. If the glaze is looking too thin, add some more icing sugar to adjust the consistency.

Recipe extracted from The Jewish Bakery by Jennifer Rinkoff, Quadrille