Ricotta, walnut and berry olive oil cake

This is my favourite kind of cake: it’s plain, but at the same time extra special. The crumb is tender thanks to the ricotta, while the walnut flavour is gentle and works perfectly with the juicy pop of berries – avoid strawberries, as they go soggy.

Method:

Preheat the oven to 180°C (350°F). Brush the bottom and sides of an 20cm (8 in) round springform or loose-bottomed cake pan with oil and line with baking parchment.

In a stand mixer fitted with a whisk attachment or in a large bowl and using electric beaters, whisk the oil, sugar, ricotta, eggs, vanilla, and orange zest together until creamy and the sugar has dissolved.

Toast the walnuts in a dry frying pan (skillet) until fragrant. Cool, then grind to a powder in a spice grinder or small blender.

In a large bowl, combine the flour, ground walnuts, baking powder, and a good pinch of salt, whisking with a fork to mix thoroughly.

Fold the dry ingredients into the wet mixture, taking care not to overmix. Gently fold in two-thirds of the berries.

Scrape the batter into the prepared pan and scatter the remaining berries on top. Bake for 1¼ hours, checking from 1 hour: the cake is ready when golden on top and a skewer inserted into the center comes out clean.

Meanwhile, warm the jam in a small pan until loosened.

While the cake is still hot and in the pan, brush with the jam. Let cool in the pan for 10 minutes before releasing. The cake is lovely served warm with softly whipped cream or mascarpone. Store the cake covered at cool room temperature for up to twenty-four hours, then refrigerate for up to three days. Bring back to room temperature before serving.

Recipe extracted from Cheese Please by Sue Quinn, published by Hardie Grant North America

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