Golden and crunchy on the outside with a meltingly soft middle, these potato churros are a fun savoury spin on the sweet Spanish treat. I’ve paired them with a zesty lime mayo and scattered them with sumac and sea salt flakes for the finishing flourish, and think they make an excellent addition to a Chanukah party spread.

Method:

Wash the potatoes, leaving the skins on, and add them whole to a large saucepan of cold water with the coarse salt. Cover and bring to the boil over a medium heat. Once boiling, reduce the heat and simmer for about 30–40 minutes until soft. They are ready when a fork slides into them easily.

Drain the potatoes and leave them to cool slightly until comfortable to handle, then peel. Mash them thoroughly – ideally using a potato ricer, or alternatively with a potato masher.

Mix the mashed potatoes with the sea salt and cornflour – use a fork to bring the mix together, and then work with your hands to form a smooth dough.

Fit a piping bag with a large star or icing nozzle (use the largest you have to create nice, defined ridges). Fill the bag with the potato mixture and pipe into twirls onto a medium-small baking tray or dish lined with parchment paper. If stacking layers, place sheets of parchment paper in between. Place the tray in the freezer for about 30 minutes to firm up the mix.

While the churros are chilling, prepare the dip by stirring the grated lime zest into the mayonnaise; cover and refrigerate until needed.

Heat the oil to 180°C in a deep, heavy-based saucepan or deep fryer. Fry the churros in small batches for 3-4 minutes, until golden and crisp.

Remove with a slotted spoon and drain on a wire rack or in a sieve before transferring to your serving bowl.

While still warm, sprinkle your churros with sumac and sea salt flakes.

Serve the churros immediately with the lime mayo.

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