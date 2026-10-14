Moczka: gingerbread and chocolate pudding

A rich, spiced pudding from Upper Silesia, moczka is traditionally served at Christmas. Silesia, a region in the southwestern part of modern Poland, bordering the Czech Republic and near Germany, has a unique culinary heritage shaped by all three countries. In Silesia’s long, cold winters, families developed moczka as a festive way to stretch limited ingredients – gingerbread, dried fruits, nuts and spices – into a luxurious, warming treat.

Traditionally, moczka uses dense, dark, loaf-style gingerbread, baked in large slabs and heavily spiced. It’s firm enough to soak up liquid without dissolving completely, giving the pudding its characteristic chewy texture. You can replicate this by using German lebküchen loaves, Jamaican gingerbread cake, or Polish piernik loaves, which provide a similar depth of flavour and texture. Gingerbread biscuits won’t work here, I am afraid. Moczka is always eaten hot, usually as a dessert after the Christmas Eve meal.

Method:

Pour the tea into a medium saucepan and gently heat with the spices and salt. Add the gingerbread pieces and stir occasionally, until it softens and begins to thicken. Fold in the chopped dried fruits and nuts, letting them plump up and absorb the liquid. Once the mixture is smooth and fragrant, stir in the dark chocolate, mixing until fully melted and glossy. Taste and adjust the sweetness or spice as needed.

Serve warm in bowls as a dessert throughout the festive season. You can add a cheeky shot of brandy to each bowl or have it on the side.

Recipe extracted from Lozhka by Alissa Timoshkina, Quadrille