Lebanese white bean and lamb stew (Fasolia bi lahme)

This is a fantastic way of stretching an expensive cut of meat. If you are not keen on lamb it also works well with beef; just substitute beef stock for the chicken. I use white beans, butter or cannellini or a mix of all three

Method:

Pre-heat your oven to 190°C (170°C fan). Heat the oil over medium heat in a large oven proof casserole with a lid.

Stir in the onion and cook for about 5 minutes until translucent.

Add the garlic and the chopped coriander and cook for a further 30-45 seconds.

Add the lamb to the pot and allow the meat to brown all over.

Stir in the cumin, ground coriander, baharat and pepper so that the meat and onions get a good coating.

Stir in the tomato puree followed by the tinned tomatoes and chicken stock.

Add the rinsed and drained beans and tuck in the cinnamon stick.

Lay a sheet of parchment paper over the top of the stew and cover with the lid or tightly cover with foil.

Cook for 1 ½ - 2 hours or until the meat and beans are tender.

Check the seasoning and add the salt if necessary.

Stir in the lemon juice to taste and garnish with extra chopped fresh coriander.

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