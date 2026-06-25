Korean-style BBQ chicken thighs

These tender, juicy chicken thighs combine the bold flavours soy, garlic, miso, sriracha, ginger, and sesame oil. The perfect balance of savoury, sweet, and smoky in every juicy bite. For those, like me, who live somewhere you cannot count on a sunny day, I’ve included instructions for how to cook this in an oven.

Method:

Make the marinade: mix all marinade ingredients together until smooth. Take 2 tablespoons of marinade and set aside in a small dish to glaze at the end.

Coat chicken thoroughly in the remaining marinade. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour, or overnight for best flavour.

Before cooking: remove excess marinade.

If using a BBQ: cook chicken for around 25 minutes, turning occasionally, until fully cooked – internal temperature 75°C and the juices should run clear. While cooking, brush with reserved marinade.

If cooking in an oven: heat your oven to 200°C fan and line a roasting tin with baking parchment. Place the chicken thighs skin side up, in a single layer. Roast for 30 minutes then turn over and brush with the extra marinade. Return to the oven for a further 10 minutes until fully cooked – as above. For a BBQ-looking char, finish the oven-cooked chicken under a hot grill for 5 minutes.

Let the meat rest for 5 minutes before serving, to keep it juicy.

Brush with glaze in the final minute of cooking for extra shine.

To serve, sprinkle with toasted sesame seeds and fresh spring onions.

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