Honey and thyme-roasted apricot knafeh

Prep: 10 mins
Cook: 1 hr – 1 hr 20 mins
Serves: 8-12
Soak in the Succot vibes with juicy apricots and thyme-scented honey on a rich, cheesy shredded kadaif pastry base.
Method:
- Heat the oven to 200°C (180°C fan). Place the apricots cut side up in a shallow ovenproof dish or roasting tin. Drizzle with the honey, add the water to the dish, and scatter over the thyme leaves. Roast for 15-25 minutes until the apricots are soft but not collapsing.
- Put half the thawed pastry in a very large bowl and gently break up the shreds with your hands. Stir in half the melted butter and mix well, so all the pastry is coated. Press the buttered pastry into the base of a 25cm (10 inch) square or 23 x 33cm (9 x 13 inch) rectangular dish using the bottom of a glass to squish it down well.
- Mix the curd cheese and ricotta together and spread on top of the pastry leaving a 1 ½ cm (12 inch) border around the edges.
- Repeat with the remaining pastry – pouring it on top of the cheese in an even layer, and using the glass to press it down well to seal in the cheese.
- Bake for approximately 30-40 minutes until it is a rich golden brown.
- While the knafeh is baking make the syrup. Bring the sugar, water and lemon juice to a boil. Simmer until it reaches 112°C on a sugar thermometer or until it makes a soft ball when a little is dropped into ice water. Remove from the heat and carefully stir in the rose water and orange flower water (if using).
- As soon as the knafeh comes out of the oven pour over 1/3 of the syrup. Allow to cool a little then invert onto a serving plate and pour the rest of the syrup over the hot pastry.
- Arrange the apricots across the top and serve warm cut into squares.
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Ingredients
Roasted aprictos:
6-8 apricots halved and stoned
45-60ml honey
20ml water
2-3 sprigs of thyme, leaves picked
Knafeh:
1 pack frozen kadaif pastry, thawed
350g melted butter
250g curd cheese
250g ricotta
Syrup:
325g caster sugar
30ml lemon juice
240ml water
1 tsp rosewater
1 tsp orange flower water - optional