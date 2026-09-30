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Hearty chicken and rice soup

The ultimate Succot warmer for cooler nights in the succah

September 30, 2026 12:23
Sarah's chicken and rice soup L IMG_9587 copy.jpg
Sarah Mann-Yeager's chicken and rice soup (Photo: Inbal Bar-Oz)

By

Sarah Mann-Yeager

1 min read
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Prep: 15 mins

Cook: 25-30 mins

Serves: 2-3

This is a very basic recipe that uses leftover chicken soup and can be tweaked to include any leftover vegetables you have, alongside the ones in the recipe. If you have less than a litre of leftover chicken soup you can use what you have plus water to make it up to a litre plus chicken stock powder as required to add flavour. The starch in the dry Basmati rice that hasn’t been pre-rinsed brings a creamy consistency. Leftovers of this soup can become very thick when refrigerated, but can be thinned using water and some chicken stock powder.

Method:

  • Heat the oil over a medium heat in a saucepan or casserole with a lid. Gently fry the onion for approximately 5 minutes. Add the rest of the vegetables give it a stir and cover with the lid, allowing the vegetables to sweat for about 5-8 minutes, stirring occasionally so that they do not stick.
  • Stir in the rice and allow the grains to become coated in the oil, being careful not to break up the vegetables. Add black pepper to taste.
  • Pour in the soup/ stock and bring it to a boil. Put the lid back on and simmer for 10-12 minutes until the rice is cooked.
  • Next add the cooked chicken and any additional leftover vegetables if you have them.
  • If the soup becomes too thick, thin it with a little boiling water and a teaspoon of chicken stock powder so the flavour does not become too diluted.
  • Ladle into warmed soup bowls and garnish with a sprinkling of chopped fresh parsley.

louismann.co.uk

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Topics:

Chicken soup

chicken recipe

Shabbat recipe

Comfort food recipe

Friday night recipe

Meat recipe

Succot recipe

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Ingredients

1 litre leftover chicken soup, or stock (see recipe introduction)
20ml vegetable, corn or rapeseed oil
1 medium onion, diced
2 medium carrots, peeled and diced
1 parsnip, peeled and diced
100g mushrooms, diced
150g Basmati rice, rinsed
200g or more of cooked chicken, diced
Chopped fresh parsley
Freshly milled black pepper