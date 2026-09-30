Hearty chicken and rice soup

This is a very basic recipe that uses leftover chicken soup and can be tweaked to include any leftover vegetables you have, alongside the ones in the recipe. If you have less than a litre of leftover chicken soup you can use what you have plus water to make it up to a litre plus chicken stock powder as required to add flavour. The starch in the dry Basmati rice that hasn’t been pre-rinsed brings a creamy consistency. Leftovers of this soup can become very thick when refrigerated, but can be thinned using water and some chicken stock powder.

Method:

Heat the oil over a medium heat in a saucepan or casserole with a lid. Gently fry the onion for approximately 5 minutes. Add the rest of the vegetables give it a stir and cover with the lid, allowing the vegetables to sweat for about 5-8 minutes, stirring occasionally so that they do not stick.

Stir in the rice and allow the grains to become coated in the oil, being careful not to break up the vegetables. Add black pepper to taste.

Pour in the soup/ stock and bring it to a boil. Put the lid back on and simmer for 10-12 minutes until the rice is cooked.

Next add the cooked chicken and any additional leftover vegetables if you have them.

If the soup becomes too thick, thin it with a little boiling water and a teaspoon of chicken stock powder so the flavour does not become too diluted.

Ladle into warmed soup bowls and garnish with a sprinkling of chopped fresh parsley.

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