Harissa chicken and potato traybake with amba tahini drizzle

My Shabbat go-to is a chicken traybake. It’s so quick and easy, especially when the carb (potatoes in this case) is wrapped up into it. I’ve combined some of my favourite Middle Eastern flavours in this recipe for some punchy flavours. Serve with a simple chopped salad.

Method:

Mix the marinade ingredients in a large bowl and taste – adjust seasoning as required. Add the chicken pieces and cut veggies and mix to coat. I like to do it with gloved hands and really rub them to coat fully.

Line a large roasting tin or rimmed baking sheet at least 2cm deep with baking parchment.

Tip the meat and vegetables onto the lined tray/tin and spread out with the chicken pieces on top of the vegetables.

If using boneless chicken thighs, cover with foil and roast for 30 minutes before removing the foil and roasting for another 30 minutes until everything is dark and golden.

If using bone-in chicken thighs, roast for 1 hour uncovered until the chicken skin is crisp and golden brown and the meat cooked through. Check after 45 minutes – if everything is getting a bit dark cover with foil.

While the chicken is in the oven, make the drizzle in a small bowl. Mix the tahini and enough fridge-cold water so that it’s the texture of single cream. Add 2 tablespoons of water and stir well, then add gradually, stirring between each addition. Then add the amba and season according to taste.

When the chicken is ready, remove from the oven and rest for 5-10 minutes. Scatter with chopped parsley or coriander to serve.

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