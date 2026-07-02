Grape and bean salad with fried manouri cheese

Honey & Co. founders Itamar Srulovich and Sarit Packer say they like their salads to be “filling and fresh, delicious yet virtuous, colourful and bright and happy-making”, and this recipe definitely delivers on all fronts.

Method:

Empty the beans into a colander, rinse with plenty of hot water, drain and transfer to a large mixing bowl.

Heat the olive oil in a frying pan on a high heat, add the onion wedges and fry for about 2 minutes until they just start to soften. Add the grapes, the salt and chilli flakes and toss together. Cook for about 1 minute, then add the vinegar to the pan and bring to the boil. Remove from the heat and pour the contents over the beans. Stir well to coat.

Return the frying pan to the heat and add the cheese chunks, frying for about 2 minutes on each side until golden and warm.

Add the chopped mint and chicory to the beans, toss to combine, then divide between four serving plates. Top each with a quarter of the fried manouri and a sprinkle of chilli flakes and sea salt. Serve warm.

Recipe from: Honey & Co. Daily by Itamar Srulovich & Sarit Packer (Quadrille)