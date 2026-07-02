Grape and bean salad with fried manouri cheese

Prep: 12 minutes
Cook: 7 minutes
Serves: 4
Honey & Co. founders Itamar Srulovich and Sarit Packer say they like their salads to be “filling and fresh, delicious yet virtuous, colourful and bright and happy-making”, and this recipe definitely delivers on all fronts.
Method:
- Empty the beans into a colander, rinse with plenty of hot water, drain and transfer to a large mixing bowl.
- Heat the olive oil in a frying pan on a high heat, add the onion wedges and fry for about 2 minutes until they just start to soften. Add the grapes, the salt and chilli flakes and toss together. Cook for about 1 minute, then add the vinegar to the pan and bring to the boil. Remove from the heat and pour the contents over the beans. Stir well to coat.
- Return the frying pan to the heat and add the cheese chunks, frying for about 2 minutes on each side until golden and warm.
- Add the chopped mint and chicory to the beans, toss to combine, then divide between four serving plates. Top each with a quarter of the fried manouri and a sprinkle of chilli flakes and sea salt. Serve warm.
Recipe from: Honey & Co. Daily by Itamar Srulovich & Sarit Packer (Quadrille)
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Ingredients
700g/1lb 9oz jar of cooked white beans
2 tbsp olive oil
1 red onion, peeled, halved and cut into thin wedges (about 120–130g/4–4½oz)
250g/9oz grapes, washed (halved if they are large)
1 tsp flaky sea salt (kosher salt), plus more to finish
1 tsp chilli flakes (ideally pul biber or Aleppo, or a pinch of regular ones), plus more to finish 3 tbsp sherry vinegar
170g/6oz round manouri cheese, cut into chunks (or use sliced halloumi)
A few sprigs of fresh mint, leaves picked and roughly chopped (about 10g/¼oz)
2 heads of chicory (red endive), leaves broken off the stem